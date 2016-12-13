Specific Claims Tribunal decision awards Huu-ay-aht First Nations more than $13.8 million

Anacla, B.C. —

The Specific Claims Tribunal released a decision Dec. 12 awarding more than $13.8 million in compensation to Huu-ay-aht First Nations for breaches of duty Canada committed between 1948 and 1969.

The Tribunal was established by the Government of Canada in 2008. It is a judicial body, like a court, that hears claims by First Nations against Canada regarding past wrongs when no resolution to the claim has been reached through negotiations.

Huu-ay-aht filed a claim with the Tribunal in 2011 about logging that took place on former Numukamis IR1 between 1948 and 1969. Huu-ay-aht chiefs petitioned Canada at the time of the logging operations, asserting that the licence should be cancelled, to no avail.

In 2014, the Tribunal found that Canada had breached its fiduciary obligations in relation to the way the timber was sold. Justice Whalen found that Canada had not acted in Huu-ay-aht’s best interests, had entered into an unlawful arrangement, and that Huu-ay-aht had received far less compensation than it ought to have for its timber.

“This is truly amazing for myself in the position and responsibility I have for my Huu-ay-aht tribe,” Tayii Ḥaw̓ił ƛiišin (Derek Peters) explained. “In the name I carry as head chief, it's a huge accomplishment. I know taking this on was in the hands of the ƛiišins before me, and now seeing it come to a decision is very amazing for my family and the entire Huu-ay-aht Nation. It was those leaders before my time who put us on this path, and now I get to see it happen in my time.”

The Tribunal found that the historical damages had to be brought forward to 2016 value in order for Huu-ay-aht to receive proper compensation. Yesterday’s decision now confirms the compensation owing.

Huu-ayaht’s legal counsel, Kate Blomfield of Ratcliff & Company, stated, “We are honoured to have assisted Huu-ay-aht First Nations in seeking justice on this claim and are pleased with the result. The Tribunal’s decision recognizes that compensation must address the losses that the community has suffered due to the breaches in this case.”