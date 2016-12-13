Ha-Shilth-Sa

Statement From Gord Johns On Huu-Ay-Aht Specific Claims Tribunal Decision

Press Statement, December 13, 2016

Ottawa — 

"I am very pleased with yesterday's decision of the Specific Claims Tribunal in support of the claim by Huu-ay-aht First Nations for compensation for logging on their lands. This decision is a tribute to Huu-ay-aht leaders, over six decades, for their courage and their resolve to fairly settle this matter. I urge the government of Canada to implement this decision without delay, in the spirit of reconciliation.”

Published by the Nuu-Chah-Nulth Tribal Council

Contributing Nations:

Ahousaht Kyuquot Ditidaht Ehattesaht Hesquiaht Hupacasath
Kyuquot Yuquot Nuchatlaht Tla-o-qui-aht Tseshaht Uchucklesaht

Copyright 2010 Ha-Shilth-Sa. All Rights Reserved.

Developed by Alberni Design | Login