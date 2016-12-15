Family pleads for information in Joshua Billy homicide investigation

The family of late Joshua Billy outside the Campbell River courthouse seeking an arrest in his murder.

Campbell River —

It has been more than two years since a Nuu-chah-nulth father of six, age 37, was found beaten to death in a Campbell River carport. The surviving family has grown frustrated at the lack of progress the RCMP have made in the investigation.

Petrina Hildebrand and Jason Amos are Joshua Billy’s surviving siblings. They make the three-hour trip from their homes in Victoria to Campbell River regularly, in an effort to keep the spotlight on their older brother’s case.

They describe their brother as a warm-hearted family man.

“Josh was an amazing, selfless, strong, caring, thoughtful, loving man,” said Amos, adding he had many friends and relatives and was an all-around beautiful being that touched so many lives during his short life time.

At the time of his death, Joshua was a single father raising his six children, who are now ages 8 to 18.

On the morning of Oct. 18, 2014, Campbell River RCMP responded to a 911 call. When they arrived at a duplex on the busy corner of Alpine and Dogwood streets they discovered a male, lying in the carport, deceased.

On Dec. 18, 2014, the RCMP issued an update confirming that Billy’s death was the result of a homicide. “The cause of Joshua’s death is being withheld to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, being led by the Campbell River RCMP Major Crimes Unit.

Petrina and Jason have made regular trips to Campbell River putting up posters looking for information that will lead to arrests in their brother’s murder. They say they’ve been approached by people who openly shared information with them, but when it came to getting names people became reluctant to say more and withdrew.

What they do know is that there was more than one assailant.

On March 11, 2015, investigators met with the Billy family to report to them that one of the suspects had died. “One suspect is deceased, but we will not be providing details,” RCMP Staff Sergeant Troy Beauregard told Ha-Shilth-Sa in a phone interview at that time.

According to the family, there has been very little to report and they are concerned that the other suspects are free in the community. They are concerned for the safety of other people.

On Dec. 14 the family came back to Campbell River to make an important announcement.

They first stopped at the house where their brother lost his life. They placed wreaths and flowers near the property and stopped to reflect on Joshua’s life.

It was the first time that 16-year-old Joshua Billy Jr. had visited the crime scene. He now goes by the name Ryan, in keeping with cultural tradition. He was supported by his aunt and uncle as he placed a wreath in memory of his father.

The family had planned a walk to the Campbell River Courthouse, but walking was unsafe due to the accumulation of snow. Instead, they drove to the courthouse and carried placards demanding Justice for Joshua to the front of the courthouse. Some cars honked in support as they drove past the busy intersection

According to Jason, the purpose of the walk was to both honour Joshua’s life and to spread awareness of his unsolved murder.

“The family is asking for information and details to be shared with the RCMP to help close this case,” said Jason. “Our family is pleading to the people that have the knowledge of what happened that night to come forward now and help bring closure for the children, family and to get the murderers out of your Campbell River community,” said Jason, reading from a prepared statement.

The family is hoping for charges to be laid by the end of 2016. In an effort to move things forward, they announced a $25,000 reward for information leading to arrests and convictions of those involved in the murder.

The family lives in pain as long as this case remains unsolved. Joshua’s children now live with their mother, but they’re growing up with such deep pain as it is and they need closure,” said Jason.

The family says once charges are laid they will petition the court to allow ancient traditional protocol in the sentencing portion of the trial.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221. Tips may be called in anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Attempts were made by Ha-Shilth-Sa to get an update from the RCMP.

