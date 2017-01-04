NETP celebrates 28 graduates of skill building program

The goal of the NETP program was to develop awareness of the concept of čačimḥi, a proper way of being, said Nuu-chah-nulth Employment and Training Program manager Marisa Bennett.

The Nuu-chah-nulth Employment and Training Program opened its doors Dec. 15 to celebrate the successful completion of a five-week training program designed to assist people as they prepare to join the workforce.

NETP and the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council Social Development department hosted the Build Your Skill and Start Your Career Path training program that immersed 28 aboriginal people in classes that included Nuu-chah-nulth history and culture, as well as practical skills like team building and communication.

“Over the duration of the five-week workshop, the clients will walk away with a stronger sense of cultural identity, self-esteem, and confidence within themselves as they developed a deeper understanding of nuučaan̓uł culture and themselves,” said NETP Manager Marisa Bennett. She went on to say that the students learned essential skills and about where their strengths and challenges are.

“Essentially, the goal of this program was to develop awareness of the concept of čačimḥi - a proper way of being, and of how important it is to be a strong and contributing community member,” said Bennett.

The students, under the guidance of Ian Caplette and John Rampanen, began learning Nuu-chah-nulth language and social culture. For example, they learned how to pray the Nuu-chah-nulth way and began learning and speaking the language to one another.

There were also components that focused on personal health and wellness, team building, communication and essential skills.

Clients received certificate training in areas that could help them find employment as baristas, video makers, GPS technicians, or for opportunities in the tourism industry.

Caplette said he’s proud of the group for coming up with three dinner prayers in the Nuu-chah-nulth language. He told them that by continuing what they have accomplished, they are helping to keep the language alive.

NTC Vice President Ken Watts congratulated the class and reminded them that opportunities for them are endless and that education is important.

Aaron Lucas recalled their exercise in Nuu-chah-nulth governance.

“I just got here and was named Tyee Ha’wilth; I had immediate power,” he laughed. He said he liked being immediately accepted by the group. “It was totally fun to do and I’d do it again,” he said.

John Thomas thanked his caseworker for placing him in the course. He said it was hard being an urban aboriginal person and it was nice to be in the program and make new friends.

Rachel Titian said when she noticed she was the oldest person in the group she wanted to leave. “We had lots of fun and I’m glad I stayed,” she said.

Estelle Edgar recited prayers she wrote in the Nuu-chah-nulth language. She said she now starts each day with the prayer and she looks forward to completing her business plan and starting her own business.

Skylar Campbell thanked Caplette and Rampanen for helping her learn her culture and language, adding that it’s helping her adjust to life away from home.

Maximus Savey was also grateful for what he learned, saying he is an artist who wants to build his own gallery and teach art to children.

In a more poignant moment, Bill Thomas thanked NETP for helping Nuu-chah-nulth people. He said one of the most important things he learned about is the challenges that leaders face. He shared that he was asked by the Ha’wiih, a few years ago, to leave his community or get addictions treatment.

Thomas chose to leave the community, but felt that he needed to make things right. He said he took the program because of his desire to learn his language and do public speaking.

“I came here to make amends to my nation and I hope they get this message,” Thomas said, adding he is on a lifelong journey to make them proud.

“I take my hat off to all the leaders of our people; learning about what they do helps me to understand why I got that letter,” said an emotional Thomas.

The graduates are Maximus Savey, John Thomas, Erica Mack, Anthony Fred, Skylar Campbell, Celena George, Violet Dick, Jerry Joe, Robert Watts, Jos-Lyn Jackson, Estelle Edgar,

William Thomas, Christopher Williams, Rachel Titian, Deion Watts, Barry Fred, Aaron Lucas and Cody Stewart.

According to Bennett, this same program will take place in Ahousaht starting Jan. 9, 2017 and in the Northern Region.

