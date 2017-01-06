Concerned Tofino resident rescues boaters from frigid waters

Cleaver Fletcher saved members of the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation New Year's Day when their boat overturned in the frigid waters off Tofino.

Tofino —

Cleaver Fletcher, a Tofino resident, was traveling in his 40-foot herring skiff to Tofino on the morning of Jan. 1 when he noticed a little boat leaving the government dock.

Fletcher was concerned about the boaters’ safety as the waters were choppy and the temperature had been on the cold side on the West Coast for the past few weeks. (The coldest temperature recorded on the Coast in Tofino was minus 8, which is unusual).

Fletcher said he got to the government dock and looked to see where the little boat was. It was nowhere in sight.

So he untied his boat and headed back out. It took him about a minute to reach the overturned boat. It had five people aboard when it overturned by Deadman’s Island. Deadman’s Island is about a quarter of the way from Tofino to Opitsaht where the little boat was headed.

Upon arriving at the scene, Fletcher said the survivors were all hanging on the overturned boat, and were all very quiet. He said he thought they were in shock.

Fletcher managed to pull three of the survivors onto his boat and waited for additional help for the other two people.

Tom Stere, Will Bennink and Paul Nixon of the Tofino Coast Guard were at the Life Boat Station. They said they were watching the boat and saw it overturn, so they quickly went into action.

It took them about five minutes to reach the site. They credited Fletcher for his quick response and said things could have been a lot worse as all aboard survived the incident.

When Coast Guard members reached the overturned boat, they pulled the other two people to safety and took them to the Life Boat Station to warm them up. The ambulance was called and three survivors went to the Tofino Hospital to be examined. After being seen by a doctor it was determined they were well enough to go home.

Tom Stere, the Officer in Charge, said the first minute in a boating accident is critical because if you panic you could drown. He said life jackets are needed and make all the difference in ensuring survival.

Cold temperatures means a person has about 10 minutes before succumbing to the sea.

Nuukmis, a Tla-o-qui-aht Ha’wilth, set some things into motion when he heard of the accident. The survivors are members of his family.

Nuukmis organized a cleanse and luncheon for the survivors for the next day. He invited Fletcher and the Coast Guard to show appreciation for their help.

The survivors and their families arrived at the Meares Island Cultural Center where the ceremony took place. They all were quiet, withdrawn and looked very pale and cold.

To begin the ceremony, Levi Martin said a prayer. Lunch was served to the guests. Martin explained that “different families have different ways of doing cleanses and this is the way we do ours.”

Survivors Spencer Charlie, Corey Thomas, Tobias Charlie, Leandra Charlie and Dwayne Thomas, plus Carl Michael, who broke his ankle on Jan. 1, were invited to take part in the cleanse that was led by Levi and assisted by Dwayne Thomas and Joe Martin.

All the family and guests were asked to form a circle around the survivors to provide support.

After the cleanse, several people spoke of the accident. Joe commented that there is no judgement when saving a life, that there are a lot of people who really care, such as the Coast Guard, community members and family. That compassion cannot be taken for granted.

Living so close to the water means people must always be careful. Levi recalled a drowning that occurred on a cold November day some time ago in front of the community. Levi was just a little boy then, but the tragedy has stayed with him to this day.

Lydia Michael, mother and auntie of Carl and the survivors, spoke of her journey and encouraged the six people to seriously take steps to change their lives. She reminded them that they are not alone, that many people have been struggling, but that there is a lot of people who are willing to listen, help and there are many resources available if needed.

Colin Thomas, a young community member, thanked the people who helped with the rescue and encouraged the survivors to take positive steps to improve their lives.

Roberta Tom, auntie of the survivors, agreed with former speakers and added that it is important to get out and help others in any way that you can.”

Tom Stere, on behalf of the Coast Guard, thanked Nuukmis for the invitation and said he was deeply honored to attend the ceremony. Speaking to the survivors Stere said “it’s obvious to me you have a tremendous amount of love.”

Nuukmis presented Fletcher with a paddle and thanked him for his help in saving the family and relatives. Dwayne Martin will be adding a design to the paddle, and once it is finished it will be given to Fletcher. Fletcher is the grandson of Rod Palm of Tofino.

More photos: