NTC to host a Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls gathering

For 2 1/2 days, Sept. 12-14 at Maht Mahs Gym in Port Alberni, the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council will host a gathering for the families of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls in Nuu-chah-nulth Territory.

“There were a dozen families at the 2016 MMIWG Family Gathering in Prince George and we’re sure there’s more family members that want to be in attendance,” said NTC President Debra Foxcroft. “This gives opportunity for those that weren’t able to share their stories and we will have traditional healers and workers there to help.”

Foxcroft received requests at the Prince George Family Gathering to host a gathering in Nuu-chah-nulth territory that would support more traditional values and healing and allow more family from Nuu-chah-nulth communities to attend. After successful lobbying efforts to upper levels of government, Foxcroft and NTC are able to realize members’ hopes of being able to talk, share and heal closer to home.

Foxcroft said she hopes to link this gathering with the federal Inquiry. She said NTC has sent a letter to the MMIWG inquiry commissioner to make them aware of the September event and that it would be an opportune time for the inquiry to hear from the families. Response from the commissioner is pending.

Vina Robinson will be looking for feedback from families about what they would like the gathering for families of MMIWG in Nuu-chah-Nulth territory to feature. She can be reached at 250-724-3939.