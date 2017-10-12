Maht Mahs filled for health fair’s 20-year celebratory dinner

“Wik-ay-its-tsa-wa-chink,” meaning you are not alone, was the message those in attendance received on a keepsake print provided at the DAC Health-Ability Fair dinner at Maht Mahs on Wednesday, Oct. 11 in Port Alberni. The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council’s audio-video technician Mike Watts was recognized for his years of service, while DAC Chair Barney Williams spoke, who was earlier acknowledged for 50 years of sobriety. This is the 20th year the DAC Health-Ability Fair is being held, running for two days of informative sessions about health issues affecting Nuu-chah-nulth-aht.