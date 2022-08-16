Steps to Success: Aboriginal Employment Foundations

Are you interested in working or developing a career?

Port Alberni Friendship Center is hosting a 16 week Aboriginal Employment Foundations Program which includes Step 1: Building a Foundation (8 weeks), Step 2: Paid work experience (8 weeks). Anyone age 17 and older is welcome to apply. Interested persons should contact Michelle Hnennyj to complete an application. Ask about training supports such as bus passes and attendance allowance.

REGISTER NOW LIMITED SEATS AVAILABLE.

At Steps to Success, some of the certificates you can achieve are; First Aid, Construction Safety, Communication skills, Conflict Resolution, WHMIS, Food Safe.

Eligibility Criteria: Not a full time student, unemployed or less that 20 hours a week, motivated and able to participate in program 4 days a week

REGISTRATION REQUIRED - Eligibility to be determined

Visit in person: 3555 4th Avenue, Port Alberni

Phone: 250-723-8281

Email: mhnennyj@pafriendshipcenter.com