MMIWG Session - Tofino

Event Date
At Tin Wis, Tofino, BC
We are requesting Family and Friends impacted by Nuu-chah-nulth MMIWG2+ To join us in a Tofino in-person session
We are hosting an in-person session to have a conversation between those left behind, and the BC Family Information Liaison Unit and the NTC Tiichuktl/Quu?asa
Registration is required, as there are limited seats available.
Lunch and snacks provided
On site Nuu-chah-nulth support
Gas cards available to the driver: to qualify, the driver must be registered before the date of the session.
Tofino REGISTRATION CONTACT:
Nicki.Mccarthy@nuuchahnulth.org , Central Region Co-ordinator, 250-725-3367
Port Alberni REGISTRATION and more information CONTACT:
Lisa.Watts@nuuchahnulth.org , MMIWG Family Support Worker, 250-724-3939, 1-888-624-3939