BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING

Green Party Leader ELIZABETH MAY

to be guest speaker in Campbell River

The Board of Directors of the North Island-Powell River Electoral District Association is delighted to announce that Elizabeth May, Leader of the Green Party of Canada and MP for Saanich-Gulf Islands, will be the guest speaker at the Association’s AGM on May 6th in Campbell River. The event will be at the beautiful Maritime Heritage Centre, 621 Island Hwy at 11:30-1:30pm. Everyone is welcome. Light refreshments will be available.

To register or for more information, contact mark.debruijn@greenparty.ca

or call 250-334-2724.

This event can also be attended via Zoom. You must register to receive a link to join.