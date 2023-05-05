Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council Graduation and Scholarship Ceremony 2023

This year, the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council will hold two separate, in-person, events for the Scholarship and Graduation celebrations. The Scholarship Awards will be held on Friday, June 9th, followed by the Graduation Ceremony on Saturday, June 10th.

Both events will take place at Alberni District Secondary School located at 4000 Roger Street in Port Alberni. The agenda for each day of celebrations are as follows:

Scholarship Awards

Friday, June 9th, 2023 Saturday,

Doors Open 4:00 PM Doors Open 2:30 PM Dinner 5:00 PM

Graduation Ceremony

June 10th, 2023

Ceremony 3:00 PM Ceremony 6:30 PM Dinner 5:00 PM