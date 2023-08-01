2023 Huu-ay-aht Days

Location: House of Huu-ay-aht – Pachena Beach

Registration is now open! August 11th activities: Doors open at 11:00am, Chili, fry bread and Bannock cook off and lunch at 11:30am, announcement of cook off winners at 12:30pm, Culture at 12:45pm. Pachena Beach tug of war at 1:30pm, guest speaker at 2:00pm. Remainder of the weekend; Huu-ay-aht staff will be assisting on the first day of activities, then citizens take charge of your weekend. Camp, play, and socialize with family and friends. Registration is now open. You must fill out the registration form if you are attending, camping, volunteering, participating in the cook off contest or a vendor. Please note that this weekend is self-driven by citizens. Gas cards will be given to citizens who will be travelling to Anacla, as well as reimbursements for ferry cost. Please ensure to save your ferry receipt.