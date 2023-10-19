Port Alberni Friendship Centre (Gym), 3555 4th Avenue, Port Alberni

“Where we were when the opioid crisis started? Where are we now? Where are we going?”

Tentative Agenda

9:00 a.m. Opening Remarks by Chair, Les Doiron, NTC Vice President

9:15 a.m. Introduction of Guest Speakers:

1. Tanya Dick, R.N.

2. Rick Lindholm

3. Bijan Mahmoudi, Pharmacist, Shoppers Drug Mart, PA

4. Deb Roberts, BC Ambulance Services

5. Warriors Program

6. Dr. Longman, PA

7. Gina Amos, Harm Reduction, Teechuktl

8. James Harry, Outreach Worker, Downtown East Side, Vcr.

9. RCMP, PA

10:15 a.m. Refreshment Break

10:30 a.m. Breakout Groups – Key Questions to discuss.

1. Where were we when the opioid crisis started? Where are we now & where are we going?

2. What can we do in health care and community to improve overall environment?

3. How can we make a difference?

11:30 a.m. Breakout Group Reports – group rep to report out on each group discussion.

12:00 Noon Lunch Break

1 p.m. Return of Panel members to respond to issues identified in Breakout Groups and Open Dialogue. Open discussion for panel members who can share their experience and perspective.

1. In your opinion, why is fentanyl a bigger problem in 2023 than it has been in years past? What has changed?

2. Are the current treatment options available for patients who struggle with fentanyl / opioid use appropriate or adequate?

3. What roles do community, government, and health care partnerships play in addressing this crisis?

4. What are we doing well and what can we do better as a community and what should we be focusing on moving forward to address this crisis.

2:30 p.m. Refreshment Break

2:45 p.m. Con􀆟nua􀆟on of Panel & Open Discussion

3:30 p.m. Chair - Recap of highlights

4:00 p.m. Chair - Closing Remarks

• Sharing Circles: Available for anyone who may want to share your experience of how the opioid crisis has impacted you, your family or community. Facilitators: Nicki McCarthy & Lee Lucas.

• Cultural support: will be available throughout the day, provided by the Teechuktl & Quu’asa staff.

Everyone Welcome!