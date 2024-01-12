Invitation for Tla-o-qui-aht Residential School Survivors

Event Date
to
Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation will host a Gathering for Residential School Survivors and their spouses at Tigh-Na-Mara Resort in Parksville.
This will be an opportunity to work on healing through workshops facilitated by Anita Charleson-Touchie with support from the Residential School Healing Team and Chris Seitcher.
This event will also include:
❖ Cultural arts and crafts
❖ Cultural brushings
❖ Planning around a monument to honour Survivors and those who did not make it home
❖ Great food
❖ And more Travel and Meals will be provided!
Please Register ASAP with Catherine Thomas by phone at 250-266-0625 or email at catherinesupport@tla-o-qui-aht.org