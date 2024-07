Ha-Shilth-Sa Newspaper will be hosting an informational workshop on becoming a freelance writer.

Learn about......

Conducting interviews

Photography requirements

Schedule and deadlines

Story assignments and style guides

Ha-Shilth-Sa’s pay scale

Location: NTC Main Boardroom,

5001 Mission Rd Port Alberni.

Pre registration required

To sign up contact Holly at:

250-724-5757 or holly.stocking@nuuchahnulth.org