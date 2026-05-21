Giving Voice

Sacred Tseshaht Women's Empowerment Conference

May 22-24, 2026

Maht Mahs - Tseshaht First Nation

Keynote Speakers: Dr. Charlotte Cote & Ashley Callingbull

Conference Includes:

Plants & Medicine; Learn how plants are our natural healers

Physical Wellness: Learn how simple movements can make a big difference

Women's Health: Demos, menopause & other women's health advice

Overcoming Adversary & Trauma: Hear one woman's inspiring truth

Fireside Sharing Circle and Brushings: Healing from the outside, in.

Tea Blending: Customize a tea blend just for you

Registration is Required, limited space

Women ages 12+, Youth 12-16yrs must be accompanied by an adult

Indigenous Vendors; Retail Therapy

All Meals and Snacks provided

Register at https://tseshaht.com/giving-voice-conference/