The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Teechuktl Program is seeking a permanent, part-time (0.8) Clinical Supervisor to support Teechuktl staff working in all three of the NTC Regions. Based out of Port Alberni, this position will provide group and individual clinical supervision that supports a multi-disciplinary staff in their duties to provide the highest quality mental health services to clients. The Clinical Supervisor, at times, will be required to travel into the regions (including by road, boat, and airplane).
Responsibilities Include
- Provide case consultation, problem solving, supervision and direction to the Teechuktl team
- Always ensure the quality of clinical documentation
- Promote strong clinical practice consistent with NTC clinical and professional association guidelines
- Ensure all counsellors are aware of ethical responsibilities and maintain appropriate boundaries
- Encourage culturally appropriate practice whenever possible, identifying culturally appropriate intervention and prevention programs with the communities
- Act as a resource to communities for development of their mental wellness plans
Preferred Qualifications
- Master’s degree or PhD in Psychology, Counselling, Social Work, or related professional qualification with a specialization in mental health
- 10-years front line experience, at least 5 working with aboriginal people
- Experience in programs to facilitate transformation from addictions
- Experience with clinical supervision in a cross-cultural environment.
- Familiarity with Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations culture and healing processes
- Experience in cross-cultural education
- Strong personal boundaries and familiarity with ethical issues that arise from working with high-risk populations
- Possess a valid driver’s licence and have daily access to a reliable vehicle
- Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check
- Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with the NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19)
Competitive benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience: yearly salary range $72,000 - $86,000 (based on full-time).
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by 1pm July 11, 2022 by sending your cover letter, resume and three references (available to contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Attn.: Human Resource Manager
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
We thank all applicants for their interest, however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.