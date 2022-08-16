0.8 Clinical Supervisor - Teechuktl (Mental Health)

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Teechuktl Program is seeking a permanent, part-time (0.8) Clinical Supervisor to support Teechuktl staff working in all three of the NTC Regions. Based out of Port Alberni, this position will provide group and individual clinical supervision that supports a multi-disciplinary staff in their duties to provide the highest quality mental health services to clients. The Clinical Supervisor, at times, will be required to travel into the regions (including by road, boat, and airplane).

Responsibilities Include

Provide case consultation, problem solving, supervision and direction to the Teechuktl team

Always ensure the quality of clinical documentation

Promote strong clinical practice consistent with NTC clinical and professional association guidelines

Ensure all counsellors are aware of ethical responsibilities and maintain appropriate boundaries

Encourage culturally appropriate practice whenever possible, identifying culturally appropriate intervention and prevention programs with the communities

Act as a resource to communities for development of their mental wellness plans

Preferred Qualifications

Master’s degree or PhD in Psychology, Counselling, Social Work, or related professional qualification with a specialization in mental health

10-years front line experience, at least 5 working with aboriginal people

Experience in programs to facilitate transformation from addictions

Experience with clinical supervision in a cross-cultural environment.

Familiarity with Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations culture and healing processes

Experience in cross-cultural education

Strong personal boundaries and familiarity with ethical issues that arise from working with high-risk populations

Possess a valid driver’s licence and have daily access to a reliable vehicle

Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check

Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with the NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19)

Competitive benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience: yearly salary range $72,000 - $86,000 (based on full-time).