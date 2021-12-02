The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Nursing Department is seeking a part-time Nurse to serve as our weekend-duty Aboriginal Liaison Nurse. This specialized position will assist Indigenous patients with their hospitalization. The Aboriginal Liaison Nurse will contribute to the delivery of culturally safe care for Indigenous patients and their families through their interaction with physicians and admission/discharge planners. This position is based out of the Port Alberni West Coast General Hospital and will work in collaboration with NTC Nursing to ensure quality health care services to all Aboriginal patients.
Responsibilities Include
- Clarify patient and family expectations and act as a patient advocate
- Access non-insured health benefits as needed
- Support Nuu-chah-nulth families during a hospital visits
- Connect Nuu-chah-nulth people with community services
- Assist with discharge planning and communication with community contacts
- Participate as a team member within the NTC Nursing program, and as a member of an interdisciplinary team
- Other related duties as required, such as backfilling for other nurses
Preferred Qualifications
- Registered Nurse or Licensed Practical Nurse with current registration with the British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives.
- 2-years’ recent experience in acute care hospital setting or 2 years recent work in Indigenous communities
- Knowledge of an integrated and managed care approach to health care delivery
- Knowledge of Indigenous Health approaches, protocols, and cultural issues
- Ability to build and maintain relationships with referral sources and family members
- Strong organizational skills with ability to work independently
- Must have a car and valid driver’s licence
- Provide acceptable references and criminal record check
For further information, contact Catherine Gislason, Clinical Nurse Leader Catherine.Gislason@nuuchahnulth.org
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by 4pm January 3, 2022 by sending your cover letter, resume and three references (available to contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Attn.: Human Resource Manager
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
We thank all applicants for their interest, however only those selected for an interview will be contacted.