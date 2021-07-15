Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Usma Department is looking for a permanent, full-time, Accounting Clerk to perform a variety of Accounts Payable duties specific to the Usma Family & Child Services (Usma F&CS). Based out of the Usma F&CS office in Port Alberni, this Accounting Clerk 2 position reports to the Usma Office Coordinator.

Key responsibilities:

• Performs routine accounts payable related functions, including receiving, coding, and payment requisition preparation following established NTC Finance Department’s processes and procedures

• Respond to vendor inquiries, maintains good vendor relations and solves problems

• Collaborate with the Finance Team to maintain general A/P performance levels

• Preparation of reports as required

• Perform other related accounting duties as required

Required Skills/Preferred Qualifications:

• Business Administration Diploma with accounting focus or Grade 12/GED with bookkeeping training with 2-years of recent experience in processing accounts payable transactions; preparing remittances and interacting effectively with internal/external clients

• Able to act with tact and diplomacy and maintain effective working relationships

• Ability to multi-task, prioritize and meet deadlines

• Ability to process high-volumes of information with speed and accuracy

• Clear oral and written communication skills

• Proficient in the full MS Office program suite including Access, Word, and Excel,

• Proficient in the use of Adobe Pro

• Experience with Adagio is considered an asset

• Possess a valid BC Driver’s License and reliable vehicle for business travel

• Able to present a timely, acceptable criminal record check and references