Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is looking for a positive, energetic, detail-oriented, Accounting Clerk to join its Finance Department. Based out of Port Alberni, this permanent, full-time, position will have accounts payable duties for a variety of program areas. Specifically, and under the supervision of the Financial Operations Manager, the Accounting Clerk verifies information, reviews and posts employee expense claims, codes, processes payments, reconciles transactions related to accounts payables, and maintains records.

Key Responsibilities

Performs routine accounts payable related functions, including receiving, coding, and payment requisition preparation following established NTC Finance Department’s processes and procedures

Responds to vendor inquiries, maintains good vendor relations, and solves problems

Collaborates with the Finance Team to maintains general A/P performance levels

Preparation of reports as required

Performs other related accounting duties as required

Required Skills/Preferred Qualifications

Business Administration Diploma with accounting focus or Grade 12/GED with bookkeeping training with 2-years of recent experience in processing accounts payable transactions; preparing remittances and interacting effectively with internal/external clients

Able to act with tact and diplomacy and maintain effective working relationships

Ability to multi-task, prioritize and meet deadlines

Ability to process high volumes of information with speed and accuracy

Clear oral and written communication skills

Proficient in the full MS Office program suite including Access, Word, and Excel,

Proficient in the use of Adobe Pro

Experience with Adagio is considered an asset

Possess a valid BC Driver’s License and reliable vehicle for business travel

Able to present a timely, acceptable criminal record check and references

Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19)

Competitive benefits, salary based on qualifications and experience (salary range $44,000 - $52,000)