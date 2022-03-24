Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is looking for a positive, energetic, detail-oriented, Accounting Clerk to join its Finance Department. Based out of Port Alberni, this permanent, full-time, position will have accounts payable duties for a variety of program areas. Specifically, and under the supervision of the Financial Operations Manager, the Accounting Clerk verifies information, reviews and posts employee expense claims, codes, processes payments, reconciles transactions related to accounts payables, and maintains records.
Key Responsibilities
- Performs routine accounts payable related functions, including receiving, coding, and payment requisition preparation following established NTC Finance Department’s processes and procedures
- Responds to vendor inquiries, maintains good vendor relations, and solves problems
- Collaborates with the Finance Team to maintains general A/P performance levels
- Preparation of reports as required
- Performs other related accounting duties as required
Required Skills/Preferred Qualifications
- Business Administration Diploma with accounting focus or Grade 12/GED with bookkeeping training with 2-years of recent experience in processing accounts payable transactions; preparing remittances and interacting effectively with internal/external clients
- Able to act with tact and diplomacy and maintain effective working relationships
- Ability to multi-task, prioritize and meet deadlines
- Ability to process high volumes of information with speed and accuracy
- Clear oral and written communication skills
- Proficient in the full MS Office program suite including Access, Word, and Excel,
- Proficient in the use of Adobe Pro
- Experience with Adagio is considered an asset
- Possess a valid BC Driver’s License and reliable vehicle for business travel
- Able to present a timely, acceptable criminal record check and references
- Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19)
Competitive benefits, salary based on qualifications and experience (salary range $44,000 - $52,000)
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by 4pm, April 7, 2022 by sending your cover letter,
resume and references (available for contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383, Port Alberni, B.C. V9Y 7M2
Attn.: Human Resource Manager
Fax: (250) 723-0463
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
We thank all applicants for their interest, however only those selected for an interview will be contacted.