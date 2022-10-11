Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Usma Family & Child Services (Usma F&CS) Department is looking for a permanent, full-time, Accounting Clerk 2 to perform a variety of Accounts Payable duties specific to the Usma F&CS operations. Based out of the Usma F&CS office in Port Alberni, this position reports to the Usma Office Coordinator.
Key Responsibilities
- Performs routine accounts payable related functions, including receiving, coding, and payment requisition preparation following established NTC Finance Department’s processes and procedures
- Respond to vendor inquiries, maintains good vendor relations, and solves problems
- Collaborate with the Finance Team to maintain general A/P performance levels
- Preparation of reports as required
- Perform other related accounting duties as required
Required Skills/Preferred Qualifications
- Business Administration Diploma with accounting focus or Grade 12/GED with bookkeeping training with 2-years of recent experience in processing accounts payable transactions; preparing remittances and interacting effectively with internal/external clients
- Able to act with tact and diplomacy and maintain effective working relationships
- Ability to multi-task, prioritize and meet deadlines
- Ability to process high volumes of information with speed and accuracy
- Clear oral and written communication skills
- Proficient in the full MS Office program suite including Access, Word, and Excel,
- Proficient in the use of Adobe Pro
- Experience with Adagio is considered an asset
- Possess a valid BC Driver’s License and reliable vehicle for business travel
- Able to present a timely, acceptable criminal record check and references
- Demonstrate compliance with the NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19 double vaccination)
Competitive benefits, salary based on qualifications and experience (salary range $44,000 - $52,000).
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by 1pm October 24, 2022, by sending your cover letter,
resume and references (available for contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383, Port Alberni, B.C. V9Y 7M2
Attn.: Human Resource Manager
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
We thank all applicants for their interest, however only those selected for an interview will be contacted.