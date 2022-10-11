Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Usma Family & Child Services (Usma F&CS) Department is looking for a permanent, full-time, Accounting Clerk 2 to perform a variety of Accounts Payable duties specific to the Usma F&CS operations. Based out of the Usma F&CS office in Port Alberni, this position reports to the Usma Office Coordinator.

Key Responsibilities

Performs routine accounts payable related functions, including receiving, coding, and payment requisition preparation following established NTC Finance Department’s processes and procedures

Respond to vendor inquiries, maintains good vendor relations, and solves problems

Collaborate with the Finance Team to maintain general A/P performance levels

Preparation of reports as required

Perform other related accounting duties as required

Required Skills/Preferred Qualifications

Business Administration Diploma with accounting focus or Grade 12/GED with bookkeeping training with 2-years of recent experience in processing accounts payable transactions; preparing remittances and interacting effectively with internal/external clients

Able to act with tact and diplomacy and maintain effective working relationships

Ability to multi-task, prioritize and meet deadlines

Ability to process high volumes of information with speed and accuracy

Clear oral and written communication skills

Proficient in the full MS Office program suite including Access, Word, and Excel,

Proficient in the use of Adobe Pro

Experience with Adagio is considered an asset

Possess a valid BC Driver’s License and reliable vehicle for business travel

Able to present a timely, acceptable criminal record check and references

Demonstrate compliance with the NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19 double vaccination)

Competitive benefits, salary based on qualifications and experience (salary range $44,000 - $52,000).