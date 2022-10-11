ACCOUNTING CLERK 2

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Usma Family & Child Services (Usma F&CS) Department is looking for a permanent, full-time, Accounting Clerk 2 to perform a variety of Accounts Payable duties specific to the Usma F&CS operations.  Based out of the Usma F&CS office in Port Alberni, this position reports to the Usma Office Coordinator.

 

Key Responsibilities

 

  • Performs routine accounts payable related functions, including receiving, coding, and payment requisition preparation following established NTC Finance Department’s processes and procedures
  • Respond to vendor inquiries, maintains good vendor relations, and solves problems
  • Collaborate with the Finance Team to maintain general A/P performance levels
  • Preparation of reports as required
  • Perform other related accounting duties as required

 

Required Skills/Preferred Qualifications

 

  • Business Administration Diploma with accounting focus or Grade 12/GED with bookkeeping training with 2-years of recent experience in processing accounts payable transactions; preparing remittances and interacting effectively with internal/external clients
  • Able to act with tact and diplomacy and maintain effective working relationships
  • Ability to multi-task, prioritize and meet deadlines
  • Ability to process high volumes of information with speed and accuracy
  • Clear oral and written communication skills
  • Proficient in the full MS Office program suite including Access, Word, and Excel,
  • Proficient in the use of Adobe Pro
  • Experience with Adagio is considered an asset
  • Possess a valid BC Driver’s License and reliable vehicle for business travel
  • Able to present a timely, acceptable criminal record check and references
  • Demonstrate compliance with the NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19 double vaccination)

 

Competitive benefits, salary based on qualifications and experience (salary range $44,000 - $52,000). 

Company

NTC

Location

Port Alberni

Contact Info

Apply by 1pm October 24, 2022, by sending your cover letter,

resume and references (available for contact) to:

 

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council

P.O. Box 1383, Port Alberni, B.C.  V9Y 7M2

Attn.: Human Resource Manager

Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org

 

We thank all applicants for their interest, however only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

