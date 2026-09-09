Position Summary:

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nations Administration seeks an initiative-taking individual with a strong eye for detail to fill the full-time position of Accounts Receivable Clerk. Based out of the Tla-o-qui-aht Office in Tofino, applicants will be reporting to the Manager of Finance on all aspects of accounts receivable, payroll.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Accounts Receivable

Track and process all credit balances, refunds, adjustments, received payments, and reimbursements to appropriate accounts in a timely and accurate manner.

Post, file and track all received payments as per the Nation’s accounting practices, including assisting in the maintenance of the general ledgers.

Prepare and provide requested reports on responsibilities, including updated general ledger details and the housing report.

Administer the process for travel claim reimbursements, including the submission and tracking of the reimbursements.

Oversee the tenant’s statements of accounts, including preparing invoices, collecting payments, issuing receipts, and updating the account information.

Investigate and resolve collection problems.

The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed by the incumbent of this job. They are not intended to be an exhaustive list of all responsibilities and activities required of the position.

Qualifications:

Education, training, and certificates

High School Diploma

Post secondary diploma in business of administration, finance, or accounting.

Work experience

1–4-year experience in an administration setting, working with finances and payroll

Data entry experience

Knowledge, skills, abilities, and attributes

o Accounting software, MS Office, accounting principles, government funding agreements, payroll, and benefits software

Skills and abilities:

Organizational skills, time management, written and verbal communication, people skills, accurately perform mathematical computations, work in a fast pace and stressful environment.

Attributes:

o Confidentiality, diligence, establish priorities, met deadlines, customer oriented, integrity, trust.

Additional assets

Preference for a qualified Aboriginal candidate

Experience with Adagio software

Preference for a financial or accounting certification or education

Preference for Canadian Payroll Association education and/or certificate Working Environment:

Work Conditions