The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Child and Youth Services (CYS) Program is seeking a reliable, highly motivated Administrative Assistant to fill a term, maternity back fill position (up to 12 months). This position performs a variety of complex administrative duties. Based out of the NTC office in Port Alberni, the Administrative Assistant is under the general supervision of the Manager of Child and Youth Services, and works closely with other program staff.

Responsibilities involve overall administrative support, including:

• Receive client calls and assist with referrals to appropriate CYS staff;

• Maintain scheduling and calendars for CYS Manager and program staff;

• Online data entry, organization and filing of service information and confidential client records;

• Coding and authorization of accounts payables, receivables and travel claims;

• Providing logistical support for departmental meetings;

• On request, draft letters, emails, memos and notifications.

Preferred Qualifications:

• Grade 12 equivalency required plus post-secondary courses or certification in office administration;

• 2 to 3 years of proven general office skills preferably acquired from working in an office administrative capacity; experience in health care of First Nation services would be an asset;

• Proficiency with PC computer software applications (e.g., MS Word, Excel, and Outlook);

• Excellent verbal and written communication skills;

• Sound knowledge of general office practices and procedures;

• Able to act with tact and diplomacy, meet deadlines, and maintain effective working relationships;

• Demonstrated ability to multi-task, plan activities, and prioritize workload;

• A car and valid driver’s licence;

• Acceptable references and criminal record check.