Administrative Assistant - Child & Youth Services / I-HeLTI

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Child and Youth Services (CYS) and “Indigenous Component of Health Life Trajectories Initiative” (I-HeLTI Program is seeking a reliable, highly motivated permanent, full-time Administrative Assistant. This position performs a variety of complex administrative duties. Based out of Port Alberni, the Administrative Assistant is under the general supervision of the Manager of Child and Youth Services and the Research Associate Lead and works closely with all the staff within both programs and other program staff.

Responsibilities Include

Provide administrative support (including orientation packages for new staff, travel claims, ordering supplies, staff calendars, weekly activity reports, purchase orders and mail distribution) for approximately 20 staff

Assist program staff to compile information as required for reporting to funding agencies and support staff to prepare and submit reports on time;

Assist with service provider contract administration including preparation of draft contracts as directed, advising when reports and renewals are due, and compiling and filing provider reports and contracts;

Receive calls, respond to inquiries and assist with referrals;

Create, maintain, and upkeep Mustim’muhw and/or other database systems with CYS client information;

Maintain program calendar;

Arrange phones, faxes, office equipment changes/set ups with Program Delivery Coordinator;

Arranges program and team meetings;

Preferred Qualifications

Grade 12 equivalency required plus post-secondary courses or certification in office administration. Or a combination of training and experience

2 to 3 years of proven general office skills preferably acquired from working in an office administrative capacity; experience in health care of First Nation services would be an asset.

Proficiency with PC computer software applications (e.g., MS Word, Excel, and Outlook).

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Sound knowledge of general office practices and procedures.

Able to act with tact and diplomacy, meet deadlines, and maintain effective working relationships.

Demonstrated ability to multi-task, plan activities, and prioritize workload.

Possess a valid driver’s licence and have daily access to a reliable vehicle.

Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check.

Competitive benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $44,000 - $52,000.