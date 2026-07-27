Administrative Assistant - Community Health Services (Term)

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Nursing Program is seeking a reliable, highly motivated term (to March 31, 2027), full-time Administrative Assistant. This position performs a variety of complex administrative duties. Based out of Port Alberni, the Administrative Assistant is under the general supervision of the Manager of Community Health Services and works closely with all the staff within the Nursing program and other program staff.

Responsibilities Include

Provide administrative support (including Travel Claims, Travel Requests, Activity Reports, Timesheets, Calendars, Purchase Orders, Coding, Orientation Packages) for approximately 20 staff;

Assist in the orientation of new staff (including working with supervisors, HR, finance, payroll and IT);

Assist with service provider contract administration including preparation of draft contracts as directed, advising when reports and renewals are due, and compiling and filing provider reports and contracts;

Receive calls, respond to inquiries and assist with referrals;

Forward information from external agencies and internal departments to department staff as required (including contact lists, staffing updates, event notifications, etc.);

Create, maintain, and upkeep Mustim’muhw and/or other database systems with Nursing client information;

Maintain program calendar;

Arrange phones, faxes, office equipment changes/set ups with Program Delivery Coordinator;

Arranges program and team meetings;

Preferred Qualifications