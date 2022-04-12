Administrative Assistant – Lands and Resources Department

The Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ Government is a modern treaty government located in the community of hitac̓u on the west coast of Vancouver Island, on the eastern shore of Ucluelet Inlet. The Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ Government is a member of the Maa-nulth Treaty Society and, through the Maa-nulth First Nations Final Agreement, is a modern treaty Nation operating with a government-to-government relationship with Canada and the province of British Columbia. As a Self-Governing Indigenous Government, the Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ Government continues to promote community programs that enhance Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ identity.
Position Summary
The Administrative Assistant is responsible for providing administrative support to the Director of Lands and Resources and the Department of Lands and Resources in the administration of their operating and business matters.
Qualifications
Training, Education and Experience
- Certificate or Diploma in a related field (i.e. Business Administration, Office Administration or Natural Resource Sciences).
- 2-3 years of prior experience in office administration.
- Experience preparing for meetings and taking meeting minutes.
- Experience with GIS is an asset.
- Current Class 5 BC Driver’s Licence and access to vehicle.
- Satisfactory criminal records check.
Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities
- Well-developed communication and interpersonal skills.
- Excellent client service skills. Friendly, positive, responsive, professional and helpful.
- Well organized and proactive with strong time management skills.
- Ability to multi task with attention to detail.
- Ability to plan, coordinate and solve problems.
- Strong office administration skills including records management.
- Ability to conduct research using the web or other information sources.
- Ability to present reports and information effectively.
- Ability to exercise a high degree of professionalism and confidentiality.
- Understanding of office equipment including copiers and phone systems.
- Able to work independently with minimal day-to-day supervision as well as working within a collaborative team framework.
- Intermediate to advanced computer skills including MS Office with the ability to trouble-shoot basic issues and support users.
- Genuine respect for Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ traditions, culture, and protocols
How to Apply
Please submit your covering letter, resume and/or how you meet these requirements to the attention of the Director of Operations, by email (employment@ufn.ca), fax (250-726-7552), by mail (P.O. Box 699, Ucluelet, BC, V0R 3A0) or in person (700 Wya Road, hitac̓u, BC).
In accordance with the CHRC Aboriginal Employment Preference Policy and the Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ Government hiring policies, preference will be given to qualified citizens of the Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ or individuals of other Indigenous Ancestry.
Application deadline: Friday, April 22, 2022