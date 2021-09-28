Administrative Assistant (Term)

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council’s Pre-Employment Supports (PES) Program is seeking a reliable, highly motivated term, full-time Administrative Assistant. Based out of Port Alberni, this position will support the PES Program’s administrative activities. This term position ends on March 31, 2022 (with the possibility of an extension).
Responsibilities Include
- Providing administrative support to PES Coordinator in their role to support individual program participants
- Liaising with staff from various organizations that provide services to clientele (such as Social Development Workers, Education Workers, Social Workers, NETP staff, etc.)
- Being the primary contact with community Social Development Workers to gather and input all core data entry into the Aboriginal Information System (AIS) database as part of the overall referral and assessment services
- Provides clients full orientations of PES and its services
- Assist in coordinating activities in accordance with various funding agreements
- Required to follow NTC's guidelines and safety protocols for COVID19 prevention
Preferred Qualifications
- Grade 12 or GED, with 6-12 months experience working in an employment service setting
- Proficient in Excel, Work and Outlook programs
- Proven experience working with a database and reporting systems for government
- Good communication skills, both written and oral
- Ability to collaborate effectively with internal/external partners to facilitate/co-ordinate events
- Understanding of First Nations history, developmental challenges, and opportunities
- Demonstrated ability to maintain professional standards and confidentiality with respect to PES information and client files
- Must have a reliable vehicle and valid driver’s licence
- Provide acceptable references and criminal record check
Competitive salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $42,000 - $51,000 annually.
Company
NTC
Location
Port Alberni
Contact Info
Apply by 12pm, October 7, 2021 by sending your cover letter, resume, and three references (available to call) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Attn.: Human Resource Manager
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org