• Make a positive transformative impact with the people of Ditidaht First Nation

• Use your skills to assist in developing our community while honouring our heritage

• Live close to nature and take advantage of leisure outdoor activities or extreme water sports

About the Community

Ditidaht First Nation traditional territory is large, spanning deep forests inland surrounding Cowichan and Nitinaht Lakes, into the Pacific Ocean as far as land is visible from a canoe. The Nitinaht region on the west coast of Vancouver Island is home to some of the most wondrous natural and cultural sights and experiences – all in one beautiful, remarkably untouched place.

Located at the north end of Nitinat Lake in one of the most beautiful areas on Vancouver Island, Balaats’adt Village is the main community of the diitiid7aa7tx and serves as its administrative centre, situated in a pristine wilderness area.

About the Opportunity

Ditidaht First Nation (DFN) is currently hiring a Band Administrator to join our team to provide overall leadership in administration, operations, human resources, planning and financial management.

Reporting directly to Chief and Council, the Administrator supports the vision and goals of the Ditidaht First Nation and is responsible for the overall coordination, reporting, and administration of executive and administrative policies of the Chief and Council. You will oversee management and delivery of all Band programs, services and infrastructure and must ensure the needs of the First Nation are met efficiently.

Your essential responsibilities will include:

• Financial Management - Delivering on financial results by budgeting resources and allocating funds responsibly; proactively seeks forms of funding for programs and develops alternative sources of revenues and increases revenues related to existing programs and services

• Strategic Planning - Linking long-term vision and mission to the daily work, developing individual and/or group goals, aligning goals with organization objectives, and building commitment of staff to this direction

• Organizational Structure - Participating in the restructuring of the organizational structure and the creation of new policies and procedures

• Leadership & Teambuilding - Managing staff and acting as a role model by inspiring a positive attitude toward work, and motivating others toward vision and goal achievement. Coaching for employee development and providing purposeful feedback for improved performance

• Relationship Building - Building strong collaborative relationships with internal and external partners,

customers, clients, and colleagues

• Conflict Resolution - Bringing conflict into the open to arrive at constructive solutions, while

maintaining positive relationships

• Innovation - Improving performance and productivity by continuously looking for improvement and

implementing new initiatives

• Analytical Thinking - Observing, identifying, and organizing information to detect underlying issues,

and coming up with solutions to them

• Business Acumen - Understanding industry trends, business concepts, economic development, as well as

the constraints and limits of the environment in which the service is provided, while increasing the value

of products and services

• Human Resources - Manages all aspects of human resources, including recruitment, retention, and

performance development, workplace safety, including physical and mental wellbeing of staff

• Communications - exercises and models diplomacy and respectful communications, liaises between

Program Managers/Directors and Leadership, oversees communications between DFN organization and

community members

• Coordination - ensures coordination across DFN programs, member committees, Nuu-chah-nulth

programs and other relevant agencies and groups

• Interorganizational relations - Develops and maintains positive, collaborative relations with other First

Nations, Provincial and Federal Ministries, municipal and regional governments, Vancouver Island and

Aboriginal Health Authorities, educational institutions, and business associations.

About You

In order to qualify for this role, you will need a bachelor’s degree in business, public administration, or another

related field along with a minimum 5 years as a Band Administrator or similar senior management experience,

preferably in a First Nation, an Indigenous organization, or the social-serving sector. An acceptable combination

of education and experience may be considered.

As an ideal candidate, you are results-oriented and join us with strong financial acumen, with emphasis in

accounting and budgets.

The following are essential for this role:

• Valid Class 5 Drivers License with a clear driving record

• Ability to clear a Criminal Record Check and Vulnerable Sector Check

• Leadership and experience in managing and supervising staff

• Strong skills in human resource management, organizational restructuring, capacity building, socioeconomic

transformative change, and community engagement

• Excellent organizational skills

• Excellent written and verbal communication

• Proficiency in computer programs including Microsoft Office skills (MS Word, Excel, Outlook

PowerPoint)

• Experience in project management, contract negotiation and ability to write clear and convincing

proposals

• Understanding of relevant legislation, policies, and procedures including the human rights, Indian Act,

UNDRIP and DRIPA

Our ideal candidate will have working knowledge and respect for Indigenous culture, customs, traditions, and

challenges, and be eager to learn more about Ditidaht and Nuu-chah-nulth peoples.

As a natural leader, you think strategically and will collaborate with the leadership team in establishing goals,

strategy, preparation of budgets, and funding proposals. You can work independently with minor guidance, while

being a personable individual capable of nurturing relationships at all levels inside and outside the organization.

You have the innate ability to mentor your team members and lead by example.

Furthermore, you are capable of managing complex projects and identifying opportunities, establishing goals, and

implementing an action plan to achieve these goals. You thrive in a dynamic environment by prioritizing tasks

with competing deadlines, maintaining a positive attitude at all times.

Hours of Work:

• Work in-community office hours, 8:30am – 4:30pm, Monday to Friday

• Travel outside of the community as required

About the Benefits

• $100,000 to $120,000, depending on qualifications and experience

• Salary includes: 3 bedroom house, F150 vehicle and gas

• 2 weeks paid leave at Christmas time

• 3 weeks paid vacation leave in the first year

• Relocation allowance

• Health, Dental, and Vision Package