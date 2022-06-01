Ahous Fuel Stop & Wild Side Trail Guest Services

Position Overview

Job Title: Customer Service Representative

Hours of Work: Estimated 30 hour work week

Place of Work: Ahous Fuel Stop in Ahousaht

Reports to: Fuel Station Manager

Wage: $16/hr

Ahous Business Corporation is in search of an enthusiastic, friendly Fuel Station Attendant responsible for providing prompt, courteous and knowledgeable service to clients and customers. The Attendant’s primary responsibility is to provide fuel service and ensure the fuel area is safe, clean and free of debris. In addition, the successful candidate should be able to give accurate information to hikers and guests seeking to visit the Wild Side Trail. Competence in dealing with questions and giving information as well as a customer-oriented approach is essential. The goal is to make hikers and visitors feel comfortable and welcomed while visiting in our territory.

Other duties will include lifting/ moving of boxes, removal of debris from steps and porch area, janitorial duties and other duties as assigned, including providing directions and answering questions about the Wild Side Trail to guests and visitors.

The Ahous Fuel Stop Customer Service Representative is responsible for dispensing fuel, cashiering, collecting payments from customers and providing customers with receipts. They provide customer service, as well as ensure that all paperwork for each day is in order.

Ahous Business Corp and MHSS operate a wide range of services and projects within Ahousaht Hahoulthee, creating opportunities for advancement for the right candidates.

Qualifications:

● Must be at least 15 years of age.

● High school education preferred.

● Must be able to frequently lift 10 pounds and occasionally lift up to 30 pounds.

● Must successfully pass Math and Cashier Test.

● Proficient in basic math skills, collecting money and reconciling fees to permits issued.

● Familiarity with office machines (e.g. printer, computer laptop, telephone, vhf etc.)

● Proficient in English (oral and written)

● Strong work ethic, dependable, trustworthy, and motivated to responsibly show up for various shifts in a reliable, consistent and timely manner.

● Healthy lifestyle

● Very reliable

● Work on call if necessary

Requirements:

● WHMIS Certificate an asset

● First Aid Certificate an asset

● Excellent customer service skills

● Effective communication skills

● Able to work with team or independently

● Comfortable with cash outs and paperwork

● Comfortable with working longer days (up to 10 hours)

● Sufficient knowledge of the Wild Side Trail and surrounding areas to comfortably provide information and accurate directions (orientation will be provided)

● Must be willing to learn, self-motivated and be comfortable working in a fast-paced and demanding environment.

● Professional appearance and attitude.