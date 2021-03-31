Airport Maintenance Specialist

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD) is looking for a highly motivated, energetic individual grounded with airport operations experience to join our team of professionals in the ACRD’s airport operations.
The ACRD is situated in the heart of Vancouver Island. It includes the municipalities of Port Alberni, Tofino, and Ucluelet, the Treaty Nations of Huu-ay-aht, Uchucklesaht, Toquaht and Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ and six electoral areas, all-encompassing the West Coast’s most dramatic and majestic landscapes.
Reporting to the Airport Manager, you will be responsible for performing a variety of airside maintenance, upkeep, safety checks and repairs and support for the Long Beach Airport. A copy of the job description for this position can be downloaded off the Regional District’s website at www.acrd.bc.ca
Company
Location
Contact Info
This is a CUPE Local 118 position. Hours of work are varied from Monday to Sunday. The position is based at the Long Beach Airport / CYAZ, located between the communities of Tofino and Ucluelet, BC. Qualified applicants are invited to submit their cover letter and resume as one pdf document to by 1:00 pm on April 19th, 2021 to:
Wendy Thomson, General Manager of Administrative Services
Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District
3008 Fifth Avenue, Port Alberni, BC V9Y 2E3
Phone: (250) 720-2706
E-mail: wthomson@acrd.bc.ca
We thank all applicants in advance for their interest, however; only those under consideration will be contacted.