The Tseshaht First Nation Administration Office is now accepting applications for the position of AIRS Project Manager. The job is based out of Port Alberni, BC on beautiful Vancouver Island.

POSITION SUMMARY

Tseshaht First Nation is seeking an AIRS Project Manager who is responsible to manage, coordinate and implement the overall project workplan and department. This position reports to the Director of Membership Services and is a temporary position to March 31, 2025, with the possibility of extension pending ongoing funding.

PRIMARY/CORE RESPONSIBILITIES

Performs all duties and responsibilities in accordance with Tseshaht and program specific policies, standards, practices, and procedures, as directed by the Director of Membership Services.

The AIRS Project Manager is instrumental in supporting the coordination and management of all AIRS related activities. Responsibilities include:

• Project manages, budget, work plan, and reporting requirements as set out in our funding agreement.

• Provides supervision to the AIRS Project team.

• Assist with supporting work activities for each stream: engagement, research, and commemoration.

• Responsible to lead, oversee, and implement Indigenous led research, following ethical guidelines that apply to all research involving human participants.

• Provides overall guidance on engagement sessions, meetings, cultural/ mental health supports, and gatherings as directed by the Director of Membership Services.

• Assist in the preparation of regularly scheduled reports (Monthly, quarterly, annually).

• Writes proposals and workplans, manages budgets, and completes reporting requirements as per the funding agreement.

• Works with internal and external partners.

QUALIFICATIONS

Training, Education and Experience

• Masters in Public Administration is preferred. A Bachelor’s Degree in Public administration, Social Services, or Health, will be considered with a combination of Program Management and Research experience.

• 3 -5 years of Management experience in a First Nations setting.

• Willingness to participate in training required for the position (TCPS II and OCAP).

• Satisfactory Criminal Record Check.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

• General knowledge of office systems and use of computers, including Microsoft Office, Excel, and other databases.

• Excellent interpersonal skills, able to develop rapport with membership and personnel at all levels.

• Demonstrates knowledge of the History of Residential School in Canada.

• Awareness of and commitment to learning and understanding Indigenous specific anti-racism and cultural humility.

• Proven abilities to maintain the confidentiality of information and materials; and able to display sound judgment and exercise discretion at all times.

• Effective written and verbal communication skills.

• Demonstrated sound work ethics and a commitment to achieving objectives.

• Possess a valid Driver’s licence and valid automobile insurance and has a reliable vehicle.

WORKING CONDITIONS

• Work is primarily Monday to Friday but does require flexibility to accommodate engagements, meetings, events, and specific work activities. This may include evening, weekends, and statutory holidays.

• Hybrid work model is considered, including remote work and in office time.

• Some travel may be required.