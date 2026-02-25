Position Type: Contract

Term:

From appointment until the next regular election (May 2027)

Closing Date: Open until filled





Overview

The Legislature invites applications for the position of Alternate Chairperson. This role supports the effective operation of the Legislature and ensures continuity when the Chairperson is unavailable or when the office of Chairperson becomes vacant.





Key Responsibilities

When acting in place of, or upon assuming the role of, the Chairperson, the Alternate Chairperson is responsible for the following duties:

Act as the presiding member of the Legislature at meetings and manage the affairs of the Legislature.

Provide oversight of the Legislature Rules of Order and Procedure Act.

Be familiar with Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ law, parliamentary procedure, and other rules and customs relating to the conduct of legislative meetings.

Explain rules of order and procedure, as reasonably possible, when requested by a member of the Legislature.

Maintain order during meetings and enforce rules and parliamentary procedures with impartiality.

In collaboration with the Law Clerk, ensure the Legislature is properly organized, functions effectively, performs its duties appropriately, and exercises its powers responsibly.

Ensure members of the Legislature are aware of their duties to Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ citizens and stakeholders.

Support consensus-building and teamwork within the Legislature.

In collaboration with the Law Clerk, ensure information reasonably requested by members or committees of the Legislature is provided in a timely manner and meets their needs.

Issue notices and draft agendas for meetings of the Legislature.

Post notices for, and chair, meetings of the hitac̓u Assembly.

Maintain a complete record of each meeting of the hitac̓u Assembly and make those records public within 30 days of each meeting.





Mentorship

The Alternate Chairperson will be mentored by the Chairperson to ensure a successful transition and comprehensive on-the-job experience. This mentorship will include:

Preparation and facilitation of legislative and hitac̓u Assembly meetings.

Understanding the roles, responsibilities, and authorities of the Chairperson.

Introduction to Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ Government legislation and legislative processes.

Development and application of leadership skills to support the Legislature in fulfilling its mandates and deliverables.





Term

The Alternate Chairperson serves with the support of a majority of the Legislature until the next regular election (May 2027).

If the Chairperson is unable to perform their duties, the Alternate Chairperson shall perform those duties for the duration of that time.

If the office of Chairperson becomes vacant, the Alternate Chairperson must immediately assume the role of Chairperson.





Time Commitment

The Alternate Chairperson is not expected to attend every meeting of the hitac̓u Assembly or the Legislature. Attendance will vary depending on mentorship needs, meeting schedules, and whether the Chairperson is available to perform their duties.

For clarity:

During the initial mentorship period, the Alternate Chairperson may be expected to attend multiple meetings to support training, meeting preparation, and familiarization with the role.

When the Chairperson is unable to attend or perform their duties, the Alternate Chairperson will be required to attend and preside as needed.

The Alternate Chairperson should be prepared to attend, at a minimum:

Four (4) meetings of the hitac̓u Assembly per year; and

Six (6) meetings of the Legislature per year.

Depending on circumstances, the actual number of meetings attended may be fewer or greater than the minimum outlined above. Additional meetings, preparation time, and related duties may be required to fulfill the responsibilities of the role.





Eligibility

The Alternate Chairperson must

not be a member of the Legislature.





Compensation

Applicants are invited to propose an hourly rate for consideration. Final compensation terms are subject to negotiation and approval by the Legislature and will be set out in a contract.