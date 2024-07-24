We are seeking an Assistant Manager to join HFN Market & Café team. Reporting to the Manager, the Assistant Manager is responsible for:

assisting the manager with all aspects of business operations and management

supporting the day-to-day operations,

supervising, coaching, training and developing staff

ensuring the delivery of superior customer service and taking action to address customer issues/complaints.

encouraging a positive and supportive working environment and a team approach

ensuring compliance with all policies, regulations and legislation.

being an ambassador for the Huu-ay-aht Group of Businesses.

The position is open to all qualified applicants with preference given to Huu-ay-aht citizens and family members. The successful applicant will be a local resident or be willing to relocate to the Bamfield area.

Salary Range and Benefits:

HGB offers a competitive wage $55,000 – $65,000 and benefits package commensurate with qualifications and experience. Successful applicants can apply for staff accommodations.

Qualifications and Experience:

We are looking for you if you: