Big House Project Manager

Ahousaht is seeking an organized and culturally oriented Project Manager:

The PM will oversee all aspects of building the Big House including but not limited to: organize tasks, supervise projects, vet and liaise with contractors, shall collaborate with the BH committee in major decisions and will incorporate Ahousaht culture, values and beliefs throughout the project and final building. Must have experience leading and managing Projects in remote and First Nation communities. In depth knowledge of Ahousaht culture and architecture is required. Responsibilities include: