Bookkeeping Clerk

Job Overview: Tla-o-qui-aht Development Corporation (TDC) supports the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation by fostering sustainable economic development while honouring their traditions and stewardship of the land and waters. We manage various businesses and initiatives in the field of tourism, hospitality, construction, renewable energy, and social and consumer services, that strengthen the local economy, create opportunities for our people, and promote cultural and environmental values.

As part of the role, you will oversee financial transactions, leveraging various software tools to assist with the reconciliation process. A solid knowledge of accounting frameworks such as SAGE, IFRS, ASPE, or another relevant system will be vital to ensure compliance and accuracy.

Job Duties and Responsibilities:

• Undertake Day-to-day bookkeeping and data entry for select TDC Companies and ensure compliance with generally accepted accounting principles.

• Assist Finance Manager to oversee accounts and cash flow, administer internal audits, and cooperate with external auditors.

• Assist Finance Manager to Prepare quarterly progress reports.

• Maintain accurate and up-to-date records of all financial transactions

• Update and maintain the general ledger

• Reconcile entries within the accounting system to ensure accuracy

• Record debits and credits as part of the bookkeeping process

• Manage trial balance reconciliation through general ledger entries

• Perform regular account reconciliations to confirm the accuracy of financial data

• Stay informed on local laws and regulations to ensure compliance with reporting requirements

• Monitor and address any variances from the projected budget

Qualifications and Education Requirements:

• Diploma in a related discipline (public administration, business administration, finance) and two (2) years related experience; OR

• Financial Management Certificate Program and two (2) years related experience; OR

• Three years of comparable experience, including financial administration experience, or a comparable level of education, training and experience.

Relevant Skills and Knowledge:

• Possess a solid grasp of written and interpersonal communication skills

• Has work experience in a structured office setting

• Good familiarity with Sage Financial Management software and a keen eye for detail in financial management are advantages

• Proficiency in computer applications, such as Word and Excel

• Capacity to collaborate with individuals in a group setting

• Outstanding interpersonal and communication abilities exhibited by the capacity to organize, connect, lead, investigate, bargain, evaluate, and address problems

• The individual exhibits a strong sense of personal integrity and adheres to ethical practices

• They also possess stress management and time management abilities

• The ability to work independently and accurately, a positive and professional attitude, and a strong will to succeed

• Solid understanding of basic accounting principles and best practices

• Familiarity with IFRS, ASPE, GAAP, or other accounting standards

• Strong data entry skills with an eye for detail

• Ability to produce work with a high level of accuracy

• Professionalism and strong organizational skills