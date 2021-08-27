Bookkeeping & Development Coordinator
Date posted: August 25, 2021
Closing date: September 15, 2021
Salary: $48,000/year, plus benefits
Job type: Full-time, 37.5 hours per week, permanent unionized position (Coordinator 1)
Desired start date: October 1, 2021
Dogwood is an independent, non-partisan, non-profit organization working in the unceded Indigenous territories known as British Columbia.
Dogwood brings people together to transform our democracy, uphold Indigenous rights and defend the climate, land and water that sustain life in B.C.
Our supporters, volunteers, donors and staff value people, the environment, justice and democracy. We share a long-term vision of a society that is democratized, decolonized and decarbonized. Where our commitments to each other and the place we live have made B.C. an inspiring example for others.
We currently have an opening for a full-time Bookkeeping and Development Coordinator on Dogwood’s administrative team and reporting to the Director of Operations.
In this position you would get to:
● Assist Dogwood’s senior Bookkeeper with accounting and management of financial transactions and records.
● Assist Dogwood’s fundraising team with donation processing, donor relations and managing the organization’s mail.
● Help manage financial and donor data.
● Work with a small team of dedicated people.
● Become a member of the B.C. Government Employees Union To be considered for this position, you need to:
● Demonstrate knowledge of basic accounting principles and tasks
● Demonstrate alignment with Dogwood’s mission and values
Additional Experience and Skills to Highlight
We encourage you to highlight in your application other personal strengths, knowledge, lived experience, training or aptitudes you would bring to this position. These attributes would be considered additional assets for the role, but are not requirements.
● Experience with accounting software such as Quickbooks
● Any administrative office experience
● Experience and/or training in databases and information systems
● Demonstrated ability to manage diverse tasks
● Experience with fundraising
Dogwood offers a flexible and rewarding work environment, including paid vacation
starting in your first year, and health, dental and paramedical benefits.
Company
Location
Contact Info
To apply for this position please email a curriculum vitae or resume and an application statement to at careers@dogwoodbc.ca. We are happy to accept application statements in written, audio or video form. When emailing your application, please
include your first and last name in the file titles. No phone calls please.
Only short-listed candidates will be contacted. The hiring committee aims to make a hiring decision by the end of September.
Dogwood is committed to becoming a workplace where people of diverse identities, backgrounds and abilities want to work and feel safe working. We encourage all qualified applicants to apply including Black, Indigenous and people of colour; people of
all gender identities and abilities. Dogwood strives not to discriminate based on race, nationality, ethnicity, religion, political belief, age, gender, sexual orientation or class.