Bookkeeping & Development Coordinator

Date posted: August 25, 2021

Closing date: September 15, 2021

Salary: $48,000/year, plus benefits

Job type: Full-time, 37.5 hours per week, permanent unionized position (Coordinator 1)

Desired start date: October 1, 2021

Dogwood is an independent, non-partisan, non-profit organization working in the unceded Indigenous territories known as British Columbia.

Dogwood brings people together to transform our democracy, uphold Indigenous rights and defend the climate, land and water that sustain life in B.C.

Our supporters, volunteers, donors and staff value people, the environment, justice and democracy. We share a long-term vision of a society that is democratized, decolonized and decarbonized. Where our commitments to each other and the place we live have made B.C. an inspiring example for others.

We currently have an opening for a full-time Bookkeeping and Development Coordinator on Dogwood’s administrative team and reporting to the Director of Operations.

In this position you would get to:

● Assist Dogwood’s senior Bookkeeper with accounting and management of financial transactions and records.

● Assist Dogwood’s fundraising team with donation processing, donor relations and managing the organization’s mail.

● Help manage financial and donor data.

● Work with a small team of dedicated people.

● Become a member of the B.C. Government Employees Union To be considered for this position, you need to:

● Demonstrate knowledge of basic accounting principles and tasks

● Demonstrate alignment with Dogwood’s mission and values

Additional Experience and Skills to Highlight

We encourage you to highlight in your application other personal strengths, knowledge, lived experience, training or aptitudes you would bring to this position. These attributes would be considered additional assets for the role, but are not requirements.

● Experience with accounting software such as Quickbooks

● Any administrative office experience

● Experience and/or training in databases and information systems

● Demonstrated ability to manage diverse tasks

● Experience with fundraising

Dogwood offers a flexible and rewarding work environment, including paid vacation

starting in your first year, and health, dental and paramedical benefits.