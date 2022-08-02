The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking an experienced leader looking for long-term employment to take on the exciting role as Bridging Director of Finance. Based out of Port Alberni, this full-time position is a succession planning position with the objective that the incumbent will assume the role of the NTC Director of Finance in 2023. This is a unique and dynamic opportunity for the right candidate!

Job Overview: The Bridging Director of Finance will assist in the financial management of all NTC program areas to ensure that finances are maintained in an accurate and timely manner and comply with relevant legislation, bylaws, policies, and procedures. This position will also assist the Director of Finance in the coordination of the annual Audit and assist in ensuring that all funds for distribution to the member First Nations are administered on a timely basis and in accordance with funding and program agreements.

Required Qualifications

Must possess a current Chartered Professional Accountant designation (CPA) and five plus (5+) years' senior financial administration and effect supervisory experience

Expert-level knowledge and practice of GAAP, and effective procedures for financial management, control, and accountability in the related areas of accounting (G/L, A/P, A/R, payroll, budgeting, and financial reporting)

Excellent communication skills: ability to develop concise summaries of complex analyses and data appropriate for board members, program managers, First Nation administrators, funding agencies, auditor, etc.

A Self-Starter: ability to initiate tasks, work toward goals, and work independently

Ability to both interpret and write Financial Policies

Knowledge and effective working skills in Adagio, Adobe, MS Word, Excel and e-mail

Ability to develop positive working relationships with key stakeholders

Experience working with First Nations would be considered an asset

Possess a valid BC Driver’s License and have daily access to reliable vehicle

Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check

Able to demonstrate compliance with NTC’s “double vaccination” COVID-19 policy

Salary range: $95,000 – $115,000, commensurate with education and experience.