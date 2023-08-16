Tseshaht First Nation Administration Office is now accepting Expressions of Interest for the positions of Casual On-Call Elders Activity Bus Driver and Casual Part-Time School Activity Bus Driver. The jobs are based out of Port Alberni, BC on beautiful Vancouver Island.

CASUAL ON-CALL ELDERS ACTIVITY BUS DRIVER

• Must demonstrate superior communication skills

• Must aid with passengers needing assistance loading and unloading onto the bus

• Possess experience and desire to work with seniors, problem solving skills, strong organizational and time management skills

• Conduct pre-trip vehicle inspection and report vehicle defects and problems

Employment Type

Casual On-Call

Wage Range

$250/day

CASUAL PART-TIME SCHOOL ACTIVITY BUS DRIVER

• Ensure student safety when boarding and leaving the bus

• Maintain control of student activities during travel

• Must have a positive attitude and enjoy working with young adults

• Conduct pre-trip vehicle inspection and report vehicle defects and problems

Employment Type

Casual Part-Time

Wage Range

$21-24 per hour

QUALIFICATIONS (BOTH POSITIONS)

• Minimum class 4 unrestricted Driver’s Licence

• Exemplary driving record

• Proven experience in customer service and adaptable to a flexible work schedule

• Willing to provide a Criminal Record Check

• First Aid level 3 an asset