Tseshaht First Nation Administration Office is now accepting Expressions of Interest for the positions of Casual On-Call Elders Activity Bus Driver and Casual Part-Time School Activity Bus Driver. The jobs are based out of Port Alberni, BC on beautiful Vancouver Island.
CASUAL ON-CALL ELDERS ACTIVITY BUS DRIVER
• Must demonstrate superior communication skills
• Must aid with passengers needing assistance loading and unloading onto the bus
• Possess experience and desire to work with seniors, problem solving skills, strong organizational and time management skills
• Conduct pre-trip vehicle inspection and report vehicle defects and problems
Employment Type
Casual On-Call
Wage Range
$250/day
CASUAL PART-TIME SCHOOL ACTIVITY BUS DRIVER
• Ensure student safety when boarding and leaving the bus
• Maintain control of student activities during travel
• Must have a positive attitude and enjoy working with young adults
• Conduct pre-trip vehicle inspection and report vehicle defects and problems
Employment Type
Casual Part-Time
Wage Range
$21-24 per hour
QUALIFICATIONS (BOTH POSITIONS)
• Minimum class 4 unrestricted Driver’s Licence
• Exemplary driving record
• Proven experience in customer service and adaptable to a flexible work schedule
• Willing to provide a Criminal Record Check
• First Aid level 3 an asset
Company
Location
Contact Info
HOW TO APPLY
Submit an Expression of Interest/cover letter, resume and three (3) current personal or professional references to:
Tseshaht First Nation, Attention: Wendy Gallic, Community Services Manager
by mail: 5091 Tsuma-as Drive, Port Alberni BC, V9Y 8X9; or
by email: apply@tseshaht.com
Deadline: August 30, 2023
Tseshaht First Nation is an equal opportunity employer and encourages/expects that its membership and other First Nation members will apply with job qualification. Where possible, employment opportunities and contracted services shall be offered to Tseshaht members where qualified and eligible.