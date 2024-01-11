If you are a driven, dynamic, and dedicated professional with experience encouraging, developing, and supporting entrepreneurs as they navigate the entrepreneurial ecosystem then we have a new and exciting opportunity for you with the Nuu-chah-nulth Economic Development Corporation (NEDC) located in Port Alberni, BC.

What is the role of the Business Services Officer:

As a Business Services Officer, you'll be at the heart of our organization, making a difference every day. You will be a point of contact and support for NEDC’s entrepreneurs with business services and possess a knowledge of community economic development programs. You'll be responsible for a wide range of tasks providing quality delivery and administration of NEDC programs including short- and long-term financing, economic development, business planning, client training and business practices consulting. Your work will directly impact our ability to achieve our mission and empower our community.

To find out more about the Business Services Officer opportunity you are encouraged to review the full

Job Description at https://tallsky.ca/job/business-services-officer/ to learn more.

Why join Nuu-chah-nulth Economic Development Corporation:

• Competitive salary, $50,000 to $65,000 commensurate with your experience and reviewed annually

• Employer paid Group Insurance, including medical and dental benefits

• Support for continuing professional development

• Generous vacation allowance

• A flexible work environment

Our ideal Business Services Officer candidate brings:

• Post- secondary education in business administration, finance, community economic development, planning, experience or an equivalent combination of education, training and experience will be considered

• A minimum of 3 years of recent experience working in community economic development, business finance, bank or credit union or non-profit organization is preferred

• Demonstrated experience with completion of loan and contribution program applications

• Experience with budgeting and financial systems/procedures

• Experience in Indigenous business and economic development an asset

• Demonstrated experience with a variety of software, e.g., PowerPoint, Excel, Microsoft Word and Office, and web-based databases

• Knowledge and understanding of Indigenous histories and cultures is an asset

• Lived experience and/or knowledge of Indigenous peoples is an asset

• Knowledge of government loan, grant and contribution programs as they relate to Indigenous business and economic development is an asset

These Skills and Abilities will help you thrive:

• Knowledge of community economic development programs and an understanding of social finance

• Excellent relationship building skills with a customer focus and the drive for results and the ability to deliver on customer service expectations and build positive business relationships

• Strong presentation, meeting facilitation, written and verbal communication skills

• Strong event management skills with an ability to be a self-starter, organize workload and prioritize multiple demands

• Knowledge of financial systems, accounting principles and lending practices with proficiency in accounting application systems and database management

• General knowledge of marketing, and business management

• Attention to detail

Other desired qualifications:

• All incumbents must be bondable

• Incumbent may be required to travel by automobile, boat and/or plane and occasionally work long hours and weekends