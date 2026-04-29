C6 Social Worker (ouf)

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Usma Family and Child Services is seeking three (3) experienced, C6 delegated Social Workers to fill permanent, full-time positions. Based out of Port Alberni and Campbell River, BC, these positions will have full C6 caseload responsibilities. Travel (by vehicle, boat, and airplane, depending on caseload) is required for this position. Usma Nuu-chah-nulth Family and Child Services works on the traditional and unceded territories of the 14 Nuu-chah-nulth Nations, supporting and collaborating with community to develop appropriate responses to child safety concerns and build upon community support services.

Position Duties and Responsibilities

Respond to and investigate any report about a child’s need for safety.

Consult with Nations with a focus on safety issues; prevention of child abuse and neglect, keeping children connected to family and community, and preserving cultural identity of Nuu-chah-nulth children.

Evaluating vulnerability factors, utilizing a trauma-informed lens.

Collaboratively creating a plan of action with the family, supports and Nation.

Preferred Qualifications

BSW, CYC or degree in a related field with several years of progressive social work caseload experience involving First Nation families.

Knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth governance, culture, and traditions; or being a First Nations person will be considered an asset.

C6 Delegation required or eligible for full delegation.

Knowledge of related legislation, documents, and court process.

Must have a car and valid driver’s licence.

Provide work references and an acceptable criminal record check.

For information contact Kelly Edgar, Director Usma F&CS Kelly.edgar@nuuchahnulth.org.

Competitive benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience. The Hourly salary range is $48.2577- $55.0433 (with full C6 delegation) and $41.6934 (non-delegated capacity, requires a BSW or BA in CYC and child welfare specialization to be eligible to obtain C6 delegation).