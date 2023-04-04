Call for Catering Bids

N.T.C is Accepting Catering Service Bids for the 2022-2023 Education, Employment & Training: Graduation & Scholarship Ceremony!

The NTC is now accepting bids for catering on both Friday, June 9th for our Scholarship Ceremony, and Saturday, June 10th for our Graduation Ceremony. The bid must be for both days.

Dates: June 9, 2023 (Scholarships) and June 10, 2023 (Graduation)

Times: Meal 5:00pm - 6:30pm Meal 5:00pm - 7:00pm

Location: Alberni District Secondary School 4000 Roger Street Port Alberni, B.C.

Catering services are required on June 9, 2023 for approximately 350 people as follows:

Coffee Service including coffee, tea, juice, on arrival, and at Dinner;

Table service for water;

Kid friendly light dinner as an appetizer buffet

Catering services are required on June 10, 2023 for approximately 350 people as follows:

Coffee Service including coffee, tea, juice, on arrival, and at Dinner;

Table service for water;

Chumus on arrival (assorted healthy snacks);

Buffet style Hot Dinner. Minimum 2 meats, 2 veggies, 2 salads, 2 starches, 2 desserts.

On both days, caterers will be expected to:

Supply all utensils, plates, cups, napkins, etc; No Styrofoam/plastic cups please;

Prepare and serve above mentioned meals;

Clean up after each snack/meal