CALL FOR EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST

TSESHAHT COMMUNITY SAFETY / SECURITY TEAM
• Community patrol
• Casual/ On Call
• Weekday/ Evening / Weekend hours
• Must have a reliable vehicle and driver’s license
• Must be willing to provide a Criminal Record Check
ALBERNI INDIAN RESIDENTIAL SCHOOL PROJECT
Various contract positions including support roles, administration, and coordination.
• On Call/ Part-time/ Full Time (various)
• Day/ Evening/ Weekend
• Travel may be required
• Must have a reliable vehicle and driver’s license
• Must be willing to provide a Criminal Record Check
Submit a cover letter, resume and three (3) current professional or personal references to:
Tseshaht First Nation, Attention: Victoria White, Executive Director
by mail/in person: 5091 Tsuma-as Drive, Port Alberni BC, V9Y 8X9; or
by email: apply@tseshaht.com
Tseshaht First Nation is an equal opportunity employer and encourages/expects that its membership and other First Nation members will apply with job qualification. Where possible, employment opportunities and contracted services shall be offered to Tseshaht members where qualified and eligible.