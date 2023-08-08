CALL FOR EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST

TSESHAHT COMMUNITY SAFETY / SECURITY TEAM

• Community patrol

• Casual/ On Call

• Weekday/ Evening / Weekend hours

• Must have a reliable vehicle and driver’s license

• Must be willing to provide a Criminal Record Check

ALBERNI INDIAN RESIDENTIAL SCHOOL PROJECT

Various contract positions including support roles, administration, and coordination.

• On Call/ Part-time/ Full Time (various)

• Day/ Evening/ Weekend

• Travel may be required

• Must have a reliable vehicle and driver’s license

• Must be willing to provide a Criminal Record Check