On-Call Housing Maintenance Worker

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation is seeking a Housing Maintenance Worker to perform duties with our Housing Department, carrying out maintenance and repairs as required within Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Provide general maintenance and troubleshooting to address work orders regarding the Nation’s housing communities and, if necessary, request the assistance of a third-party contractor.

Perform preventative maintenance on the Nation’s housing equipment and structures, including but not limited to plumbing, lighting, heating and cooling systems, roofing, walls, and windows.

Perform surface refinishing of the interior and exterior of the housing and public buildings.

Ensure that work is performed in a safe manner, in compliance with the Nation’s safety standards and government regulations.

Identify, anticipate, and request needed supplies or equipment to ensure an uninterrupted and continuous operation of maintenance orders.

Maintain a record of all maintenance work performed.

Provide additional support to the Housing staff.

The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed by the incumbent of this job. They are not intended to be an exhaustive list of all responsibilities and activities required of the position.

Qualifications: