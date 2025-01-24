On-Call Housing Maintenance Worker

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation is seeking a Housing Maintenance Worker to perform duties with our Housing Department, carrying out maintenance and repairs as required within Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Provide general maintenance and troubleshooting to address work orders regarding the Nation’s housing communities and, if necessary, request the assistance of a third-party contractor.
- Perform preventative maintenance on the Nation’s housing equipment and structures, including but not limited to plumbing, lighting, heating and cooling systems, roofing, walls, and windows.
- Perform surface refinishing of the interior and exterior of the housing and public buildings.
- Ensure that work is performed in a safe manner, in compliance with the Nation’s safety standards and government regulations.
- Identify, anticipate, and request needed supplies or equipment to ensure an uninterrupted and continuous operation of maintenance orders.
- Maintain a record of all maintenance work performed.
- Provide additional support to the Housing staff.
The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed by the incumbent of this job. They are not intended to be an exhaustive list of all responsibilities and activities required of the position.
Qualifications:
- Must have a High School Diploma or equivalent.
- Must have prior experience and/or training in carpentry, plumbing, and general maintenance.
- Carpentry Levels 1-4 preferred.
- Must have a valid Driver’s License and a reliable vehicle.
- Be in good physical condition and able to lift, handle, move light and heavy weight materials over 20lbs.
- Must be able to be mobile and visit personal housing locations that can only be accessed by stairs or rough, uneven ground.
- Must be able to work a flexible schedule.
- Criminal record check required.
Applications will be accepted until January 30, 2025.
Submit your resume and cover letter demonstrating how you meet these qualifications to: Lis Kingsley, Human Resources Manager Email: jobs@tla-o-qui-aht.org or drop at the office in a sealed envelope at #1119 Pacific Rim Highway, Tofino.
Only successful applicants granted an interview will be contacted