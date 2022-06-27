Call for Local Participants for Paid Art Workshop

Professional theatre company The Fox Queen is seeking Indigenous and non-Indigenous participants to join a paid, fun, hands-on creation zoom workshop and live reconciliation sharing, gathering and feast this summer.

Join the Fox Queen and Tsatassaya White to generate messages of love for distant or unreachable loved ones through an online workshop examining the Big Ideas behind Messages on Doors:

• We are responsible to take action against the Historical and Present day dark messages of hate towards Indigenous peoples.

• During these times of Isolation, we need to connect more.

• What does the world need? What does the community need? What do I need?

• The lunar calendar has a direct influence on our lives and the community we live in.

Your involvement is defined by your self-identified capacity and desire to engage. The project is founded in our shared values of Love, Truth, Listening, Survival and Joy and we will always proceed with these values as our guiding force.

No experience necessary