Campground Customer Service:

Duties include but are not limited to:
• Answering phones and checking emails.
• Check in guests.
• Direct guests to their site.
• Provide campground information and rules.
• Maintain reservation list.
• Maintain a clean office.
• Ensure access is safe and clear of any hazards.
• Interact with guests.
Skills and training:
• Computer skills using Word, Excel, and email programs.
• Good verbal and writing skills.
• Ability to work weekends, evenings, and or stat holidays.
Company
Location
Contact Info
Resumes and related documentation can be emailed to terrygedgar@gmail.com or left in my mail slot at the DFN Administration office, on or before 3 pm April 4th, 2024. In your cover letter please include the area that you wish to apply for. Questions can be directed to terrygedgar@gmail.com or 250-730-0828.