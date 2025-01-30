Do you have a deep appreciation for the outdoors and a desire to help others? Do you love RVing? Do you want to spend the 2025 summer season in one of the most beautiful places in the world?

The Huu-ay-aht Group of Businesses is seeking out interested parties in becoming a Campground Host at Pachena Bay Campground on the West Coast of Vancouver Island.

The opportunity

 In exchange for 25-30 hours of hosting duties, you will receive remuneration and be provided with a fully serviced RV site (includes water, sewer and electrical hookup) for the 2025 season

 Is ideal for a retired individual or couple.

 You will be able to connect with nature, meet people from all walks of life and make lasting memories

We are looking for someone who has:

• A friendly, approachable, and welcoming personality

• A love for camping, the outdoors and people

• Strong problem solving and interpersonal skills

• The ability to commit to the entire camping season

• A self-contained RV or camper

• Basic maintenance skills and the ability to perform light duties

• First aid and CPR certification can be a plus.

About Pachena Bay Campground

Pachena Bay Campground is nestled in an old-growth rainforest next to an expansive, sandy beach that directly faces the open Pacific Ocean. The campground has been smartly upgraded to welcome RVs and campers as well as tenting.

The campground is at the mouth of the Pachena River next to the Huu-ay-aht First Nations community of Anacla. Pachena Bay is at the head of the world-famous West Coast Trail and is 5 kms from Bamfield, BC on Vancouver Island’s unspoiled west coast.