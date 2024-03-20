Campground maintenance

Duties include but are not limited to:

• Brushing sites to remove overhanging brush and limbs.

• Raking sites in preparation for guest arrivals.

• Remove garbage and debris.

• Stock pit toilets with supplies.

• Maintain pit toilet cleanliness.

• Report any hazards.

• Cut any grassy areas as required.

• Maintain maintenance equipment in good working order.

Skills and training:

• Ability to multi-task

• Good communication skills.

• Knowledge of VHF radio use.

• Lift 15-25 lbs. daily.

• Work weekends, and or stat holidays.

• Tasks are repetitive.

• First aid ticket