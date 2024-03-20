Campground maintenance

Duties include but are not limited to:
• Brushing sites to remove overhanging brush and limbs.
• Raking sites in preparation for guest arrivals.
• Remove garbage and debris.
• Stock pit toilets with supplies.
• Maintain pit toilet cleanliness.
• Report any hazards.
• Cut any grassy areas as required.
• Maintain maintenance equipment in good working order.
Skills and training:
• Ability to multi-task
• Good communication skills.
• Knowledge of VHF radio use.
• Lift 15-25 lbs. daily.
• Work weekends, and or stat holidays.
• Tasks are repetitive.
• First aid ticket
Resumes and related documentation can be emailed to terrygedgar@gmail.com or left in my mail slot at the DFN Administration office, on or before 3 pm April 4th, 2024. In your cover letter please include the area that you wish to apply for. Questions can be directed to terrygedgar@gmail.com or 250-730-0828.