Capital Administrative Assistant 2

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council Capital Programs Department is seeking a highly motivated and organized Administrative Assistant 2 to provide essential clerical and administrative support to the Capital Programs team. This is a 1-year term, full-time position based out of Port Alberni BC (southern region).
Responsibilities Include
- Provide direct support to the Administrative Assistant 1 (AA1) and the Director of Capital Programs.
- Plan and organize daily activities within the NTC Capital program.
- Support program staff with coordination of schedules and Travel.
- Provide support to AA 1 in preparing program documents and filing.
- Provide support to AA 1 and the Director of Capital in completion of program reports.
Preferred Qualifications
- High School or equivalent with 2-3 years general office experience.
- Strong interpersonal skills.
- Good attention to details.
- Strong teamwork and collaboration skills.
- Highly motivated with a strong work ethic and a proven ability to consistently meet deadlines.
- Experience working in a construction related business is considered an asset.
- Understanding of Nuu-chah-nulth culture, traditions, and aspirations, and/or experience working with First Nations, particularly within the Nuu-chah-nulth Nation, will be considered an asset.
- Requires flexibility to work irregular hours outside of the NTC Standard hours of operation when necessary.
- Possess a valid driver’s licence and have daily access to a reliable vehicle.
- Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check.
Competitive benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience: Annual salary range $41,000 - $55,000.
Company
NTC
Location
Port Alberni
Contact Info
Apply by 1pm February 13, 2025 by sending your cover letter, resume, and three references (available to call) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org