The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Capital Program is seeking a 1-year term, full-time qualified Capital Project Manager (CPM). This position will work under the supervision of The Director of Capital Programs. The CPM will be responsible for supporting NTC Capital Programs in the execution of Project Management activities. This position will coordinate between NTC Capital program and member Nations to coordinate, develop, deliver and report on program and project development initiatives. The CPM position is based out Port Alberni (southern region), and requires travel (by vehicle, boat, and airplane) into communities.

Responsibilities Include

Effectively communicate, verbal and written, and demonstrate excellent listening skills.

Provide project management support to the NTC Director of Capital Programs for ongoing projects.

Collaborate with NTC Capital staff as well as member First Nations staff to identify, develop and implement Capital projects.

Develop and manage overall project budgets.

Provide feasibility and design, construction stage oversight.

Complete project closeout and reporting to stakeholders and funders.

Provide coordination with First Nations, NTC staff, NTC leadership and professional teams to ensure draft reports and outcomes are developed and reviewed.

Travel to and from NTC member First Nations is required to implement field work.

Preferred Qualifications

Post-secondary diploma in an acceptable related field, plus sound related experience or an equivalent combination of training and experience, preferably in a municipal setting.

Considerable knowledge of ESRI based GIS software programs and hardware components of the Geographic Information System and programming methods applicable to the work.

Have knowledge or experience in Project Management of Infrastructure Projects and National and BC Building Codes.

Have a working knowledge of construction sites and equipment, and WCB safety measures to ensure compliance with all safety regulations.

Possess strong negotiation, problem-solving, presentation, and communication skills.

Understanding of Nuu-chah-nulth culture, traditions, and aspirations, and/or experience working with First Nations, particularly within the Nuu-chah-nulth Nation, will be considered an asset.

Must have advanced level of computer skills, internet navigation, Microsoft Office Suite, ESRI GIS, and Adobe Acrobat.

Requires flexibility to work irregular hours outside of the NTC Standard hours of operation when necessary.

A valid BC driver’s licence and vehicle is required, and ability to travel to the First Nations is required.

Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check.

Competitive benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience: Annual salary range $72,000 - $92,000.